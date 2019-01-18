COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For the last week, it has been a nightmare situation for Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and his Buckeyes as they continue their free fall down the Big Ten standings with a 75-61 defeat at the hands of No. 19 Maryland marking the Buckeyes' fourth-straight loss.

The Buckeyes shot 46 percent from the field while the Terrapins were shooting 62 percent from the field and 70 percent from behind the arc, but the Buckeyes were only down just seven points at the conclusion of the first half.

The second half is where the Buckeyes were having trouble shooting with dropping from 46 percent to just 31 percent from the field, all while Maryland cooled down to shooting around 50 percent from the field and from three.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon realized that his team had an excellent night shooting the ball, finishing with 65 percent from three, but understands that sometimes teams just go through funks were the ball isn't bouncing your way and even if Turgeon thinks the Buckeyes are a good team, this tough stretch is something they will just have to go through.

"They're good, They were ranked fourteen in the country like 10 days ago, there a good team," Turgeon said. "They just--right now, teams go through it, you just got through it. I just think, in the second half, it just kind of snowballed on them."

It isn't like the Buckeyes are getting manhandled and driven off the court by their opponents. They are in each of the last four games, there just seems to be a point in time throughout the game where the focus and patience seem to unravel and it quickly leads to a loss.

Ohio State senior guard C.J. Jackson said that there are multiple aspects that go into the tough stretch they are having but feels like it is not anything that the other team is doing and it's just self-inflicted wounds.

"I guess the biggest thing is that we're shooting ourselves in the foot," Jackson said. "Whether it's a bad shot or just not defending well enough. We are very capable and we are in the game most of these games and it goes down to the last couple of minutes. I guess you could say that's what's frustrating."

Despite some veteran leadership on the floor from Jackson and Keyshawn Woods, there is a lot of youth in the lineup with Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. and while expected growing pains in a season with youth, he didn't expect the pains to happen this late in the season.

-Holtmann said it was a wash of things that just weren't clicking tonight whether it was offensively or defensively, but didn't feel that his team was consistently bad for most of the game and it will be something to keep plugging away at trying to get out a tough skid of games.

"My biggest frustration tonight was our lack of activity defensively," Holtmann said. "Probably second was I thought we had stretches were we didn't take great shots, but that's off the initial look. I do think there was also a large segment of the game where I was pleased with the kind of shots we were getting."

In tough stretches like this for any team, there can be moments where confidence as an athlete can waver as the losses begin to mount and mental toughness comes into play when looking to get through it.

Jackson said that the confidence within the team to execute really isn't the issue, it is just the mental lapses that lead to missed coverages, open shots and opposing players shooting so well is a big part of this tough stretch of results these last four games.

"I don't think confidence should be an issue with anybody," Jackson said. "We have been playing basketball since forever, so at this point, confidence shouldn't be an issue with anybody in the locker room and I don't think that is it. It's more-so defensively, I think like coach said they shot 50 percent in both halves and that just can't happen, especially in the conference play when teams are good and playing for the lives right now. For us to give up that many open, uncontested or barely contested shots just can't happen."

For the Buckeyes, the only thing you can do is look at the film, figure out what you did wrong and correct it as quick as you can in time for the next game and rectify the result.

Holtmann said as much as they are to be blamed for the loss to Maryland and the three previous games, you have to give credit where credit is due and tip your hat to the way that Maryland executed their game plan tonight.

"Give Maryland credit, I thought they really played well, obviously shot it well and had good balance across the board as you can tell," Holtmann said. "Give them credit for the win and we'll move forward and get better in practice tomorrow."