Defense under Knowles ‘so far, so good’ for Day

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Ryan Day started looking for a new defensive coordinator after last season, he thought back to the Buckeyes’ defense in 2019.

During Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday, Day said Ohio State had its defense “rolling right” in 2019, limiting opponents to 259.7 yards per game which ranked atop the conference. With Jim Knowles joining the program from Oklahoma State to lead the defense in 2022, Day is confident the Buckeyes can play to a level he expects, like that Buckeye team three seasons ago.

“This is somebody that has answers,” Day said. “As he says, he's put in his 10,000 hours, and that's good. And then, plus, he has some head coaching experience. He's able to run the entire defense, so that's important in our structure. The way that we have it designed right now at Ohio State is to have a head coach of the defense — and that's what he's doing.”

Knowles' coaching tenure includes time spent at Cornell, where he was the skipper from 2004-09, and Duke, and Day said he recalls following Knowles’ style of coaching from both programs.

Over the last four seasons with the Cowboys, Knowles helped coach them to the Big 12 championship game in 2021 and averaged improving total defense as each year progressed.

Last season, Ohio State allowed an average of 22.8 points and 372.9 yards per game, which both ranked right in the middle of Ohio State's defensive statistics in Day's three-season tenure as head coach.

Day said the expectation within the Buckeyes program is to excel, and with Knowles and some changes already in the works ahead of the 2022 season, he thinks his players are beginning to align themselves with what helps the team win.

“Being able to bring it week in and week out and play our best football at the end of the season,” Day said. “Because when you think about towards the end of the season there, you know, had a really good game against Purdue, a top-10 team in Michigan State — we played really well — but then didn't play well in the last game, and so that's not acceptable. But I think the guys now have a little bit more of some perspective on that as they head into the offseason, which I think has been really, really good for them.”