EAST LANSING, Mich.-- November football in the Big Ten has always been about cold weather, defense and field position.

Entering Saturday No. 18 Michigan State appeared to have a defensive edge on No. 10 Ohio State. The Spartans held teams to 77 yards rushing per game, tops in the country. Scoring wise they ranked 16th allowing 19 points per game. Meanwhile the silver bullets were looking like anything but, coming off 400-yard allowances against Minnesota, Purdue and Nebraska.

Turns out the Buckeyes were the ones getting it done, holding the Spartans to six points and forcing three turnovers while stopping 14 of 16 third-down attempts.

"We covered well and tackled well," coach Urban Meyer said. "That's confidence, man. We needed it."