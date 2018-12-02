INDIANAPOLIS-- Against No. 21 Northwestern Saturday, Ohio State's defense did what it needed to do to win a Big Ten championship.

"We know that's a good Northwestern team, they gonna keep on punching and punching," redshirt freshman defensive back Shaun Wade said. "Eventually we're gonna have to fight back, and we did."

Far from dominant, but enough to win. Sounds like the entire season (mostly) for this Buckeye defense.