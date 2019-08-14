COLUMBUS, Ohio – Training camp is drawing to a close with fewer than half a dozen practices left under the designation of camp before the preparation for a week one opponent begins and the Buckeyes have not officially named a starting quarterback at this point, but that should be changing here soon.

Justin Fields appears to be the heavy favorite and despite everything that Ryan Day is saying about everyone still competing, it would be a huge upset if Fields does not march out there in the opener against Florida Atlantic as the starting quarterback. That does not mean that Chris Chugunov and Gunnar Hoak are not in the plans as well, but the Buckeyes did not pursue Fields only to sit him.

When might an official word come out? Day commented on that during a Wednesday media availability.

“I think probably what we're going to do is get through the weekend and then on Monday probably make a final decision, but the guys are competing really, really well,” Day said.

The team scrimmaged on Saturday, a day that was dominated by the defense but the offense has bounced back since as each side of the ball has its good and bad days.

Quarterback is not the only decision left to be made in terms of what a starting lineup will look like with right tackle, several linebacker positions and some spots in the secondary yet to be determined, or at least the coaches are not ready to announce anything at this point.