Decision day coming at quarterback?
The Ohio State Buckeyes may not have officially named a starting quarterback at this point but that formality will be taken care of here in the near future.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Training camp is drawing to a close with fewer than half a dozen practices left under the designation of camp before the preparation for a week one opponent begins and the Buckeyes have not officially named a starting quarterback at this point, but that should be changing here soon.
Justin Fields appears to be the heavy favorite and despite everything that Ryan Day is saying about everyone still competing, it would be a huge upset if Fields does not march out there in the opener against Florida Atlantic as the starting quarterback. That does not mean that Chris Chugunov and Gunnar Hoak are not in the plans as well, but the Buckeyes did not pursue Fields only to sit him.
When might an official word come out? Day commented on that during a Wednesday media availability.
“I think probably what we're going to do is get through the weekend and then on Monday probably make a final decision, but the guys are competing really, really well,” Day said.
The team scrimmaged on Saturday, a day that was dominated by the defense but the offense has bounced back since as each side of the ball has its good and bad days.
Quarterback is not the only decision left to be made in terms of what a starting lineup will look like with right tackle, several linebacker positions and some spots in the secondary yet to be determined, or at least the coaches are not ready to announce anything at this point.
Leadership will be important for this young team and a decision on captains is not far off as well.
“We've got to name captains here in the next couple days as well,” Day added. “We'll get back here on Monday and probably have an update for you.”
Of course this lends to the question with the hesitancy to name a starting quarterback, is quarterback play not good enough for someone to emerge or is this more of a matter of just taking it all the way through the process and something that was long decided before that a decision would not come until mid-late August?
Only Day and the coaching staff may really know the answer to this but as for the quarterback play, it is coming along, regardless of what some of the most nervous of fans might want to believe.
“I feel good,” Day said. “I feel better than I did last week at this time. I think the guys are getting more and more reps under their belt. I do think Justin has taken a stride in the last couple days and the last week. He's moving the team nicely. Taking care of the ball better the last couple days. Throwing the ball on time. Improvement's there and leadership is improving.”