We are excited to roll out our long-awaited podcast here at BuckeyeGrove.com with the launch of Unscripted Ohio. Get the latest news, opinions, insight and reaction from host Kyle Lamb and the entire BuckeyeGrove.com staff every Monday and Friday.

In the podcast premier, Kyle and site publisher Kevin Noon ease the case of the summertime blues taking a long peak into the future and handicapping a loaded Big Ten. Recruiting guru Marc Givler joins the podcast with the first 'recruiting roundup' segment discussing the commitment of Dwan Mathis and taking a stab at the Buckeyes' next commitment(s).

Other topics that are touched upon in this first edition of Unscripted Ohio include:

* A loaded Big Ten competition coming for the Buckeyes and whether Michigan and Michigan State are contenders or pretenders in the East.

* Ohio State's loaded basketball schedule and if Buckeye fans want a great atmosphere at Value City Arena, it starts by supporting the Buckeyes in the non-conference slate.

* The flip of Dwan Mathis and whether he was just the latest in a revolving door of Buckeyes' QB prospects or the one that didn't get away.

*How the commitment of Mathis will impact newly-offered QB, Brian Maurer.

* Whether Buckeyes' fans will need to wait long for a pledge from 2020 quarterback prospect Jack Miller.

* A talented core of wide receiver targets including St. Louis star Marcus Washington and how the pecking order on Ohio State's wish list might stack up in the coming months.

* Whether new news is good news for top-5 tackle prospect, Darnell Wright.

* Derek Wingo says Ohio State leads after a 4-day visit and if that means a commitment forthcoming in the near future.

All of that and more. Sit back and give it a listen.