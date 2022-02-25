DeaMonte Trayanum has always been an ambassador for Ohio high school football.

He’s a product, playing both ways — running back and linebacker — at Hoban High School in Akron. While all the attention goes to states like Florida and Texas, Ohio football is what made him as tough as he is, having his choice of some of the premier programs across the country with the choice of playing either position.

But Trayanum wasn’t ready to give up the ball yet. Touchdowns felt too good.