GREENWOOD, S.C. – Luke Deal saw his recruitment start to take off the moment he switched positions and there is no looking back for the Emerald high school tight end as it is a sprint to the finish line in recruiting for the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder.

Deal grew up playing the rare combination of quarterback and defensive end and had a chance to play quarterback at the high school level. But a decision to move to tight end has been a win-win situation for all involved as Deal has double-digit offers and a group of six schools standing out that includes Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, NC State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The talented player is still learning the finer points of the position and is excited to get better over spring ball and during his senior season.

"It is a lot different and that is what I am working on right now because I am a bit raw at the position," Deal said. "But I love the natural physicality of the position and that is just what I love about it."

Schools are still trying to get involved with Deal and while he won't say that he is ready to make any hard cuts at this point, he is only weeks away from making a decision. He admitted that while recruiting is a once in a lifetime experience, it will be nice to get it put behind him once he makes a final decision.

"I have not technically eliminated anybody straight up," Deal said. "Whenever I do, I will probably release a top list or something sometime, not sure when. With the (decision coming on May) 25th kind of getting closer, I have to be realistic with myself and sit here and be able to fish out the best fits for me."

Deal visited Ohio State the week after the Buckeyes' spring game and had a great visit with Kevin Wilson and Urban Meyer, among others.

"Coach Wilson is a great guy and a great coach, you can tell," Deal said. "We got in there and talked a little football and he was drawing it up and it was great. They showed me how I could be used in the offense which is a huge thing for me. The development that I will be able to get at Ohio State, that was one of the major highlights."

There are a few head coaches nationally that just appear to be larger than life and Urban Meyer is one of them. Meeting Meyer was something that Deal felt was a big deal.

"Another highlight was talking to coach Meyer. Coach Meyer is a competitive guy and that is what I like about him," Deal said. "Because if we don't win, it is a big deal for me. I just don't shake it off, and I can tell it is the same for him."

What will put one school across the finish line with Deal when he decides later this month?

"It is a combination of a couple of things, really just a family atmosphere, a big-time program which all of these schools have great programs… and really just where I would be utilized as a tight end and could grow the most," Deal said.