DE Landon Smith plans to dive in as Ohio State's newest preferred walk-on

Landon Smith started playing football as soon as he could.

While his father played baseball and his mother played volleyball at Bowling Green, Smith gravitated toward the gridiron, watching Ohio State growing up as Joey and Nick Bosa roamed the defensive line.

“The raw physicality that they play with and the intensity that those guys bring to the D-line are just incredible to watch year after year,” he told Scarlet and Gray Report.

The former Olentangy Liberty three-sport athlete — balancing football, hockey and baseball — had an opportunity to play at the next level, taking a scholarship and joining head coach Lee Owens and defensive line coach John Saccomen at Ashland University.

But Smith was wanting something bigger.

Entering the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility, his dream school came calling.

With a connection to the Ohio State recruiting office due to a friend’s brother, the defensive end was encouraged to send in tape, soon getting a text from director of high school relations Ed Terwilliger gauging his interest about being a preferred walk-on, an option that wasn’t given to him out of high school.

Smith soon found himself touring the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with Terwilliger and executive director for football relations Tim Hinton, ending the trip with a conversation with defensive line coach Larry Johnson, telling him what to expect if he chose the Buckeyes.

“He told me as a PWO, don’t expect anything right off the bat, but if I end up being a scout guy for a while, that’s completely fine,” Smith said. “Just know that there is an opportunity to earn my stripes and get to where I need to be.”