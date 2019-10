COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is the next in line for the "biggest test of the season" for the Buckeyes as Wisconsin is up next on the schedule.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to look ahead to the next game on the schedule on the heels of Ohio State's big 52-3 win over Northwestern. As expected, there were not many questions about the previous game with such a big game on the horizon.

What did Day have to say about everything? Check it out.