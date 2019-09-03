COLUMBUS, Ohio - While most of the country celebrated the long weekend with cookouts and frivolity, the Ohio State coaches spent the weekend going over the game tape from week one's game against Florida Atlantic.

There was a mix of the good and bad, as one would expect from a season opener. Justin Fields did a lot of things right in the first quarter of the game but did the team take the foot off the gas?

The defense on the other side did a good job of keeping FAU in knots for the first half but the second half saw the Owls mount a little bit of a tardy comeback as Ohio State had ran out to too large of a lead.

Day met with the media on Tuesday to give a final update on the game of the weekend and now turns his attention to what promises to be a tricky game against a Cincinnati team that has more than just a few reasons to want to win this game.