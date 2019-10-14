COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State Buckeyes have a short week this week but the advantage of coming off of an open week. The Buckeyes will play in a rare Friday night game in Evanston (Ill.) against the Northwestern Wildcats and then will technically have an extra day to get ready for what could be one of the biggest games of the Big Ten season when Wisconsin comes to town.

There is no talk right now about the Badgers however as the Buckeyes know that the Wildcats can be a dangerous bunch. Ohio State and Northwestern faced off last season in the conference championship game and while the fortunes of Pat Fitzgerald's bunch have not been the same in 2019 as in 2018, there is no looking past this team, especially on the road.

On Monday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the local media to talk about how his team reacted to a week without a game and now starts the final six-game march of the Big Ten season with everything still on the table.