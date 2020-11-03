Ohio State has taken on Rutgers six times in program history. Those six matchups have all taken place this decade and have all been won by Ohio State by five touchdowns or more.

Entering the weekend, this Buckeye team is favored by 37 points against the Scarlet Knights in Columbus.



Ryan Day understands the difference between these two programs going into Saturday evening. He also knows this Rutgers team has a different flavor than those of years past.

“When you look at the team, their first game, they beat Michigan State pretty soundly,” Day said on Tuesday. “So that’s significant right off the bat, and then when you watch them on both sides of the ball they’re playing hard.”

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano had a three-year tenure at Ohio State, working alongside Day before transitioning to the state university of New Jersey. Schiano and day hold mutual respect for one another, as the Scarlet Knights’ head man said on Monday.



As with every opponent, Day stressed the need to be aware of everything Rutgers brings to the table. Coming off of an important win over Penn State, Day said there is never any time to sit back and take it all in, no matter who the opponent is.

