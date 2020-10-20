BuckeyeGrove - Day touches on inexperienced defense, depth entering Saturday

Ryan Day is more than ready to see his team take the field on Saturday.

Ohio State hasn’t played a competitive game in nearly 10 months and Day has had enough waiting around and trying to predict the strength of this year's squad.

He’s anxious to see them play when the contests finally count.

“I feel decent, but wanna play,” Day said on Tuesday. “I feel like it’s so long since we played a game, it’s- sometimes you don’t know. You’re just trying to figure out what kind of team you have.”