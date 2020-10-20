BuckeyeGrove - Day touches on inexperienced defense, depth entering Saturday

Day touches on inexperienced defense, depth entering Saturday
Ryan Day is more than ready to see his team take the field on Saturday.
Ohio State hasn’t played a competitive game in nearly 10 months and Day has had enough waiting around and trying to predict the strength of this year's squad.
He’s anxious to see them play when the contests finally count.
“I feel decent, but wanna play,” Day said on Tuesday. “I feel like it’s so long since we played a game, it’s- sometimes you don’t know. You’re just trying to figure out what kind of team you have.”
A major part of the figuring out process is the defense Ohio State will trot out in Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
It’s a group that loses multiple major components across the board. Heisman finalist Chase Young is gone, along with fellow first-round picks Damon Arnette and Jeff Okudah. The list goes on.
The head coach of the Buckeyes was quick to admit that those losses will have an impact. Young players have to learn the system and adjust to increased playing time quickly.
“We’ll see once we get into a game, but we’ve seen some really great things over the last couple of weeks that we’re excited about, and we’ll just keep going,” Day said. “But at the end of the day, younger guys have to step up and replace some of those guys who left.”
