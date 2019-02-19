COLUMBUS, Ohio--With the departure of arguably the greatest quarterback to ever go through Ohio State in Dwayne Haskins to the NFL Draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes and new head Ryan Day have a decision to make in respect to a new signal caller for the 2019 college football season.

The two leading candidates appear to be redshirt freshman quarterback Matthew Baldwin, who took the whole the year on the sideline to familiarize himself with the complex offense that Day espouses, and sophomore quarterback and former 5-star recruit Justin Fields, who just had the NCAA grant him eligibility to play immediately in the coming season for the Buckeyes.

Each quarterback will get to show their understanding of the offense as well as their skillset through spring practice and in the summer leading up to fall camp in the hopes of being the next great starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Day said it is a tough ask for a quarterback to make such a strong impact on the team in their very first action as a quarterback and judging by how green they are, there is only so much of the playbook you can expose them to and also spoke about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being a guy that was eased into the offense and eventually his skillset and mindset took over and allowed the coaches to give him more responsibility in running the offense and that's what Day hopes to see out of the eventual Ohio State quarterback.

"I think there's a lot of things that you save in the first year and it's all about what you put on a quarterback's plate," Day said. "I think they can handle so much in the first year, then you get into year two and three, they start to be able to take more on as it goes. I think that's part of being a coach, is understanding that. You look at what Lawrence did at Clemson this year, early on they were really careful with him, didn't expose him to a bunch. I think that's part of having a young quarterback."