Day talks senior day, Wilson, Harrison remain quiet on Ohio State future

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prior to Ohio State’s final home game of the season, 24 players will be honored in a pregame senior day ceremony. Of the 24 players being honored, three players — cornerback Cameron Brown, running back Master Teague III and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere are redshirt juniors, who have one season of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes. Defensive ends Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday, defensive tackles Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent, kicker Noah Ruggles, linebackers Palaie Gaoteote IV and Teradja Mitchell, along with safety Josh Proctor are not listed as honorees, but are seniors are Ohio State’s roster. In his weekly press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that any player who has senior eligibility has the opportunity to be a part of the ceremony if they choose to. “I don’t think most of them have made a decision on what their future holds for them,” Day said. “But, at the same time, they want to have that opportunity to do so if something were to happen, whether it’s go to the NFL or whatever, that they would have an option to do so. We leave it up to them.” Here’s the full list of who will be honored Saturday: DE Aaron Cox OL Jack Jamieson RB Robert Cope WR Austin Kutscher QB Jagger LaRoe TE Corey Rau LB Ryan Batsch LB Cade Kacherski WR Sam Wiglusz WR Chris Booker CB Cameron Brown RB Master Teague TE Mitch Rossi DE Tyreke Smith OL Nicholas Petit-Frere CB Sevyn Banks LS Bradley Robinson TE Jeremy Ruckert CB Marcus Williamson DT Antwuan Jackson CB Demario McCall DT Haskell Garrett WR Chris Olave OL Thayer Munford

Zach Harrison, Garrett Wilson discuss future

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison would not elaborate on if Saturday's game against Michigan State will be his final home game. (Scott Stuart)

While Ohio State approaches its final home game of the 2021 season, junior defensive end Zach Harrison’s not focused on anything else. When asked about if he’s thought about Saturday’s game against Michigan State being his final game at Ohio Stadium, presumably leaving the program to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, Harrison’s response was quick. “We have to beat Michigan State,” he said. Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson also said he’s waiting until the end of the season to decide if he would return to the Buckeyes for a senior season or if he would enter the NFL Draft, but said the idea of Saturday being his last game at Ohio Stadium has crossed his mind. “It’s all came fast being here. It doesn’t seem like I’ve been here as long as I have,” Wilson said. “But when you play in a great program like Ohio State, play at the highest level you do and you’re one of the players involved, you’re going to have the opportunity to make important decisions, which are good decisions to make, but hard ones. I put myself in a situation where I have a decision to make, and it’s a blessing, but I’m focused on trying to finish the season the right way.”

Preparing for Michigan State

Day knows it really doesn’t matter who Ohio State plays on a given Saturday. He knows Ohio State’s success isn’t defined by the other sideline. “We always say it’s been about us. It doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Day said. “It’s about our preparation and who we are. If we’re playing at our standard, there's a lot of good things that happen. That’s what we focus on. “At the same time, we have a lot of respect for every team we play. We knew this six-game run would be if we don’t show up, we’re going to get beat. Just a bottom line. We try to own that, bring it every week and try and be consistent. That’s what greatness is: trying to bring it every week.” The stretch continues Saturday, as Ohio State faces a top-10 opponent in Michigan State, a team, he says, is very complimentary, balancing a defense that doesn’t allow too many big plays with an offense that controls the game by running the football. “They play with very good energy,” Day said. “I think they are really believing in what Mel Tucker is doing up there. He certainly turned that roster quickly over to a championship-level roster.”



News and notes

