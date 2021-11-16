Day talks senior day, Wilson, Harrison remain quiet on Ohio State future
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prior to Ohio State’s final home game of the season, 24 players will be honored in a pregame senior day ceremony.
Of the 24 players being honored, three players — cornerback Cameron Brown, running back Master Teague III and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere are redshirt juniors, who have one season of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes.
Defensive ends Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Tyler Friday, defensive tackles Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent, kicker Noah Ruggles, linebackers Palaie Gaoteote IV and Teradja Mitchell, along with safety Josh Proctor are not listed as honorees, but are seniors are Ohio State’s roster.
In his weekly press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that any player who has senior eligibility has the opportunity to be a part of the ceremony if they choose to.
“I don’t think most of them have made a decision on what their future holds for them,” Day said. “But, at the same time, they want to have that opportunity to do so if something were to happen, whether it’s go to the NFL or whatever, that they would have an option to do so. We leave it up to them.”
Here’s the full list of who will be honored Saturday:
DE Aaron Cox
OL Jack Jamieson
RB Robert Cope
WR Austin Kutscher
QB Jagger LaRoe
TE Corey Rau
LB Ryan Batsch
LB Cade Kacherski
WR Sam Wiglusz
WR Chris Booker
CB Cameron Brown
RB Master Teague
TE Mitch Rossi
DE Tyreke Smith
OL Nicholas Petit-Frere
CB Sevyn Banks
LS Bradley Robinson
TE Jeremy Ruckert
CB Marcus Williamson
DT Antwuan Jackson
CB Demario McCall
DT Haskell Garrett
WR Chris Olave
OL Thayer Munford
Zach Harrison, Garrett Wilson discuss future
While Ohio State approaches its final home game of the 2021 season, junior defensive end Zach Harrison’s not focused on anything else.
When asked about if he’s thought about Saturday’s game against Michigan State being his final game at Ohio Stadium, presumably leaving the program to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, Harrison’s response was quick.
“We have to beat Michigan State,” he said.
Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson also said he’s waiting until the end of the season to decide if he would return to the Buckeyes for a senior season or if he would enter the NFL Draft, but said the idea of Saturday being his last game at Ohio Stadium has crossed his mind.
“It’s all came fast being here. It doesn’t seem like I’ve been here as long as I have,” Wilson said. “But when you play in a great program like Ohio State, play at the highest level you do and you’re one of the players involved, you’re going to have the opportunity to make important decisions, which are good decisions to make, but hard ones. I put myself in a situation where I have a decision to make, and it’s a blessing, but I’m focused on trying to finish the season the right way.”
Preparing for Michigan State
Day knows it really doesn’t matter who Ohio State plays on a given Saturday.
He knows Ohio State’s success isn’t defined by the other sideline.
“We always say it’s been about us. It doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Day said. “It’s about our preparation and who we are. If we’re playing at our standard, there's a lot of good things that happen. That’s what we focus on.
“At the same time, we have a lot of respect for every team we play. We knew this six-game run would be if we don’t show up, we’re going to get beat. Just a bottom line. We try to own that, bring it every week and try and be consistent. That’s what greatness is: trying to bring it every week.”
The stretch continues Saturday, as Ohio State faces a top-10 opponent in Michigan State, a team, he says, is very complimentary, balancing a defense that doesn’t allow too many big plays with an offense that controls the game by running the football.
“They play with very good energy,” Day said. “I think they are really believing in what Mel Tucker is doing up there. He certainly turned that roster quickly over to a championship-level roster.”
News and notes
Day said that Ohio State’s plan is to have both freshman running back Evan Pryor and quarterback Kyle McCord redshirt this season if it is able to, depending on how this stretch of games goes.
“You just have conversations and you try and figure that stuff out. The good news is that these guys are actually able to play some games and actually able to redshirt, which is a great thing,” Day said. “How many guys are actually wanting to play for five years, that’s up to the individual. But certainly this time of year, this type of thing can come up.”
Ahead of his senior day ceremony, Day said Teague is still day-to-day right now after being on the injury list against Purdue.