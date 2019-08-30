COLUMBUS, Ohio - If you ask Ohio State’s new head coach Ryan Day where else he could make an impact as a head coach, he would say he can only do it in Columbus. Not at Notre Dame, not at Alabama, but in Columbus.

Day knows that Ohio State is one of (if not the) premier coaching jobs in college football. The loyal fans, the history that comes with the program, the facilities, what else could a coach ask for? He’s seen the historic coaches that have run out of the tunnel on game day, from Woody Hayes to Urban Meyer, and simply asked, why not him?

“There's a lot to that question right there. But I would say that, yeah, I mean from early on, I wanted -- I dreamed big,” Day said. “I was always taught to dream big at a young age and I saw a lot of guys who moved up in the profession said why can't that be me.”

In previous years, the only thing Day has had to worry about is how the offense is performing, but now that he has moved up the ladder to head coach, his responsibilities include much more than what the next play call is.

“As a head coach, there's a lot going on,” Day said. “You have the special teams. You have game management, things that you have to take into consideration -- injuries that may happen in game, things going on the defensive side of the ball, timeouts, all those things to be on top of.”

Having to balance where to place his priorities - offense, defense, special teams, coaching intangibles - will be something big to look at during his first official game as Ohio State’s head coach against Florida Atlantic. As the leader of the program, Day has said the biggest priority is recruiting, but seeing his priorities on the field will be a good indication of where Day plans to take this program.

“So, spread a little more thin that way, but I think as a quarterback guy, as an offensive coordinator, you've always looked at the game that way, from a macro approach,” Day said. “And game management's always right in the forefront of things, and so we did it those first three games, and go with it from there.”



