BuckeyeGrove - Day talks playing in colder weather, adjusting to return to pads

The Ohio State football team practiced in something of a torrential downpour Monday, and with temperatures in the mid-50s, it wasn’t particularly warm, either. Head coach Ryan Day wouldn’t have it any other way. “We were out there today and it was raining sideways and windy, and it was great,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan with a light-hearted tone Monday. “I loved it.” It might not have been the ideal –– or typical –– conditions for preseason practice ahead of the first game of the season, but with the Big Ten reinstating the fall slate to begin Oct. 24, it’s the reality for Ohio State and the rest of the teams in the league.

Without a nonconference schedule and the final weeks of summer warmth, there will be no easing into the season in regards to competition, weather or length of time to get accustomed to standard operating procedures. However, Day is leaning into those challenges, rather than away from them. “We did a two-minute drill, which was the hardest possible scenario we could be in, and the ball was all over the place, but I loved it. It was great," Day said. "We’re gonna have to play in tough elements. We’re playing into December here in the Big Ten, and that’s gonna be part of this.” Another challenge will be acclimating to pad work in less than a month’s time ahead of the season opener after nine months out of them. Day has said on multiple occasions that the Buckeyes haven’t been in pads since the Fiesta Bowl in late December, and Big Ten teams can’t put them back on until the daily antigen COVID-19 tests arrive on Sept. 30. “It’s not just practicing with helmets on. There’s a lot of contact and we got to make sure that when we come out and play Nebraska, our pads are down, we’re being physical and we’re playing tough,” Day said. But even with game day approaching, Day said much of the work the team is doing at this juncture isn’t necessarily tailored to the Cornhusker matchup quite yet. “We’re not that far away from the game, we’re only a few weeks away,” Day said. “So we’ll slowly start to introduce Nebraska as we go, because there’s a lot of concepts we carry over week to week anyway, so we’ll be working on those and slowly start to get more specific as time goes on.”

