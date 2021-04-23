BuckeyeGrove - Day talks expectations entering 2021 campaign

Ryan Day knew the responsibility he was inheriting as soon as he took over the Ohio State football program in late 2018.

The first-time head coach was grabbing the reins of a program that had recorded only four seasons with less than 10 wins dating back to 2000, one that had averaged nearly 11 wins per season under its previous two head coaches, and one that had established itself as a major player on the national recruiting scene by the time Urban Meyer stepped down.

No amount of player or staff turnover lowers those yearly expectations.

“We don’t have a choice,” Day said on Friday, talking about the undying expectation that Ohio State will be a Big Ten power for years to come. “I tell the guys all the time-- like, we have to. Whatever that means. And that’s the desperation we have to wake up with every day as a coaching staff, as players.”

This fall may present the largest challenge of Day’s short coaching career. He has no starting quarterback, no workhorse running back, a brand-new linebacking corps, and a deep yet unproven secondary.

Replace two critical veterans on the offensive line in Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers (and tack on a new kicker and punter), and for any replacement-level college football program, 2021 would appear to be the definition of a rebuild year, an “in-between” season where young players adjust to the college game and build towards the future.