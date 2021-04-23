BuckeyeGrove - Day talks expectations entering 2021 campaign

Day talks expectations entering 2021 campaign
Ryan Day knew the responsibility he was inheriting as soon as he took over the Ohio State football program in late 2018.
The first-time head coach was grabbing the reins of a program that had recorded only four seasons with less than 10 wins dating back to 2000, one that had averaged nearly 11 wins per season under its previous two head coaches, and one that had established itself as a major player on the national recruiting scene by the time Urban Meyer stepped down.
No amount of player or staff turnover lowers those yearly expectations.
“We don’t have a choice,” Day said on Friday, talking about the undying expectation that Ohio State will be a Big Ten power for years to come. “I tell the guys all the time-- like, we have to. Whatever that means. And that’s the desperation we have to wake up with every day as a coaching staff, as players.”
This fall may present the largest challenge of Day’s short coaching career. He has no starting quarterback, no workhorse running back, a brand-new linebacking corps, and a deep yet unproven secondary.
RELATED: Despite spring injuries, Day ‘fired up’ about depth in back seven
Replace two critical veterans on the offensive line in Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers (and tack on a new kicker and punter), and for any replacement-level college football program, 2021 would appear to be the definition of a rebuild year, an “in-between” season where young players adjust to the college game and build towards the future.
But Ohio State doesn’t rebuild. For this program, taking a step back isn’t an option.
Justin Fields or no Justin Fields, the expectations never falter for a roster chock-full of elite talent. Day has known this since his earliest days working with Meyer.
“I tell the guys: I wake up scared every day, you know, that people want what we have. The expectations have been set, we know that,” Day said. “It was the same expectation when I was fortunate enough to be the head coach a couple years ago, and the expectation hasn’t changed, and it won’t in 20 years here at Ohio State.”
Even after a College Football Playoff appearance in the midst of one of the strangest seasons of all time, the questions don’t stop coming for an Ohio State team that has captured four straight Big Ten titles.
The Buckeyes will once again be expected to represent the Big Ten East in Indianapolis next year, as they have been for multiple seasons in a row. They will likely begin the 2021 campaign near the top of the AP Poll, despite trotting out a quarterback who has never thrown a collegiate pass.
It’s no secret: When a team has been consistently dominant, all eyes turn to the next great challenger. The pressure falls solely on the favorite.
Day understands the mentality it takes to remain on top, especially going into a season with as many inexperienced players as his team holds.
"We’re expected to be the best, and with that comes great responsibility,” Day said. “We’ll wake up every day and just grind.”
Ohio State opens its season on September 2 against Minnesota. Until then, Day’s sole focus is on molding the best football team he possibly can, because at Ohio State, there is no time off.
With high-level precedent comes even greater responsibility. There can be no letdowns.
In modern day college football, no group more fully understands that than the teams consistently at the top of the rankings.
“I keep using the word ‘obsessed,’” Day said. “I mean, our players have to become obsessed with maximizing themselves in the weight room, watching film, and getting themselves prepared to play against Minnesota.”