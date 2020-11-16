After three weeks on and a surprise week off due to Maryland's cancellation, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are focused squarely on what could be their highest-ranked opponent of the regular season.

Indiana will enter Columbus on a red-hot start to the season, beginning a perfect 4-0 and defying odds at every turn.

The typically one-sided affair will be a battle of top 10 opponents on Saturday, and Day took time to discuss all things Ohio State on 97.1 The Fan's "Buckeye Roundtable" program on Monday.

Among the highlights were a preview of what the Buckeyes are expecting from the Indiana defense, a discussion about the deadline for canceling a game in the Big Ten and how Day handled watching other conference teams play ball over the weekend.