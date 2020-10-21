BuckeyeGrove - Day taking over for Meyer was 'seamless' transition

When former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement in early December of 2018, it seemed like no coach would be able to top his incredible run in Columbus. Meyer finished 83-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State, winning the first ever College Football Playoff and firmly establishing the Buckeyes as both a Big Ten and national power.

Things within the program looked foggy when Meyer retired, even with the announcement that Ohio State primary play caller Ryan Day would take over for the college football legend.

The country would soon find out that there would be no change in expectations under Day. “I think the great thing was that I had really learned a lot from Urban here and kept so many things in place,” Day said on Friday. Day, who already owned a 3-0 record at Ohio State after filling in for a suspended Meyer in 2018, quickly made a name for himself. He posted a 13-1 record in year No. 1, keeping Columbus at the forefront of college football. He credits his former head coach for putting a foundation in place that he could build from.

“Certainly we did change some things and re-frame some things, but we kept a lot of the structure the same,” Day said of the transition. “I think that because of that it was fairly seamless.” Those three opportunities as acting head coach were massive for Day. Meyer has stated that without the coaching potential he saw in his offensive coordinator, retiring would have been an extremely difficult move to make. Ohio State’s 2018 offense was among the best in school history, in large part to the scheming of Day. It started the season under Day and scored 169 points in its first three games, wins over Oregon State, Rutgers, and No. 15 TCU. Day said the early opportunity to lead in 2018 led him to the favorable position he and his program are in today. “I do think maybe that the first couple games a couple of years ago that I was able to work through training camp and the first couple of games with the guys- there was some confidence and credibility that was built there with some of the guys on the team,” Day said.