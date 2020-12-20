BuckeyeGrove - Day, Swinney debate advantages of more or less games played

This circumstance presents two sides to the coin as to which team has the advantage: the team that played more games and more reps, or the team that played less games and could be considered physically more fresh.

When No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, the Tigers will enter having played 11 games whereas the Buckeyes will have competed in six.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced each college football conference to tackle their own plans and adjust toward a safe, playable season.

Day said everyone has a different story after the whirlwind that has gone through each program, from outbreaks of positive tests to redesigned medical and competition protocol to the four-quarter games played.

"I don’t know because it’s never really been done before," Day said. "Whether we’ve played six, eight, 10 or they’ve played 12, I don’t really know. We’ll try not to focus on that, we’ll try to execute the best game we could to do the best job we can."

Second-year Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said Sunday the number of games played isn't going to be something he focuses on as he prepares for a College Football Playoff rematch against the Tigers.

"At the end of the day, none of that matters in New Orleans. What matters is who plays the best in those four quarters."

The encompassing theme from Day's stance was execution, no matter how many games a team has played.

"When you play in big games, you have to execute at a high level, that’s really what it comes down to," Day said. "Both teams are going to play hard, everything’s on the line. It’s who executes better and plays tougher in the end. We have to do that."

13th-year Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the this year's CFP semifinal is "not a typical bowl-type of deal" given the unusual circumstances of the season.

Swinney said he thinks the games matter, noting that Clemson is going on week 21 of its season in terms of practice, preparation and competition.

"Anytime you step in-between the lines in the game of football, that’s a lot of practices, that’s a lot of physicality," Swinney said. "I definitely think that it matters."

Swinney also talked about the wear and tear that a season puts on student-athletes, noting that the Tigers have been committed to making the necessary sacrifices to compete.

"The mental and physical toll of a season; there’s nobody out there that would say somebody whose played 11 games versus somebody whose played six is better physically," Swinney said. "It’s a long season, it’s been a grind. Not just football-wise, but mental challenge in the personal sacrifice and commitment everybody’s had to make to be able to play and continue to play."

Day also spoke of a drawback that the limited schedule in which the Buckeyes completed: less reps.

"We certainly don’t have the game reps, especially for some of the younger guys to find out what they could do," Day said.

The 6-0 Buckeyes have taken their six opportunities and played with the eighth-best scoring offense in the FBS on their path toward the Big Ten Championship. The 10-1 Tigers have the fourth-highest scoring offense in the FBS as they won the ACC Championship.

The debate of which team will have the advantage centering on number of games played entering the Sugar Bowl is one that can rage on, but should be put to bed come kickoff, according to Swinney.

