BuckeyeGrove - Day, Studrawa talk benefits of extra year of eligibility

On March 12, 2020, the Big Ten Conference announced all conference and nonconference competitions were canceled and a "moratorium" was enforced for recruiting activities following the cancelation of March Madness and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes involved in spring sports were eventually granted an additional year of eligibility, and fall-sport athletes saw the same allowance following an announcement made by the NCAA Division I Council (winter sport athletes were granted an additional year on Oct. 14).

For the Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day, this means there is no limit to how many games in which a player can participate, effectively putting the idea of a redshirt season on the backburner.

“It’s one less thing to worry about," Day said. "It’s easy to get them on the travel squad and get them in there thinking they’ll maybe play one or two plays, but you don’t have to worry about that.”

In what's been a distressing and uncertain time for student-athletes and all involved in the collegiate athletics process, it was likely a relief to have been given a plan and the knowledge they have an option on the table.

For offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, the extra year of eligibility will help make up for the missed practices in the spring and early offseason.

"It’ll be a blessing for those kids," Studrawa said. "Hopefully going into next season and after this is over, it’ll get their growth ahead of where it probably should be.”

Among freshmen offensive linemen include Josh Fryar, Jakob James, Paris Johnson Jr., Trey Leroux, Grant Toutant and Luke Wypler.

With several spots on the line having opened up after the departures of Branden Bowen and Jonah Jackson, perhaps the younger Buckeyes will see more reps and snaps this season compared to a year when their playing time was under more of a close eye.

“It’s awesome. Once that came out, you can get those guys extra playing time when they wouldn’t have been able to do that before," Studrawa said.

The idea of rotating players in wake of giving them a moment to catch their breath and give backups some time on the field also becomes more prevalent under these circumstances. Day said "It's certainly a possibility" and that it will come down to who deserves an opportunity to play.

Day has also hammered the advantage that having depth all around the field allows him and the team. With the additional year of eligibility for his players, it appears he will have depth on his side for the foreseeable future.

At present, though, Day is eager to see how the depth will shake out come the season-opener against Nebraska on Saturday.

“Feel decent, but want to play. It’s so long since we’ve played a game, sometimes you don’t know," Day said. "Just trying to figure out what kind of team you have.

“We’ll know more after Saturday.”