COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes are now sitting at 4-0 on the season but the fun really starts this week with a road trip to Nebraska, and while it might be Ohio State's second road game of the season it really may be their first road test (apologies to Indiana).

On Tuesday, Ryan Day met with the media to wrap up the game that took place last week against Miami (Ohio), a 76-5 thrashing of the RedHawks and despite some historic numbers that were put up in the game, there was still plenty for the coaches to go over and work on the team with as conference play is here for the rest of the regular season.

Plus the questions started to roll in on the next opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 1-0), a team that played Ohio State tough last season.

Check out what Day had to say at his weekly press conference and keep it locked in here all week for updates leading to the big game on Saturday night (7:30 pm EDT - ABC Sports).