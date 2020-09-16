BuckeyeGrove - Day, Smith urge ongoing adherence to social distancing

Mark Sept. 16 on calendars, because that day will be remembered for being the one when the Big Ten Conference announced the return of football. But not so fast, don’t let any sort of guard down just yet. “We’re going to need your help, to be quite honest,” Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said. “We’re going to need help to try and encourage people to follow the protocols. I would ask you to have that social consciousness with us.” In just about five weeks, football teams in the Big Ten will join the ACC, Big 12 and SEC in playing Power Five football. RELATED: BIA Ep. 44 - We're Back! One important factor in the return to play on the gridiron will be the overall health of the players and staff, but for the return to be smooth, fans and individuals alike will remain tasked with doing their part in staying healthy and doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“When we start playing games, even if we had a small number of fans in the stands, I think you all know that there will be watch parties everywhere,” Smith said. “Those are super spreaders.” Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference understand there will be get-togethers come time for kickoff. It’s what football fans have done for years. RELATED: 3-2-1: It's about time But under current circumstances, Smith wants those to be cognizant and responsible when partaking in large gatherings. “Whether or not you believe it, you are influencers in this space,” Smith said. “Try and encourage people wherever they are, large gatherings, watching games and all that excitement, to do it responsibly. We’re going to need your help.” At the center of the return to play are the players themselves, who will be tested every day. But more critical will be positivity rates within surrounding communities, which goes beyond just players and staff. “The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing,” the Big Ten stated Sept. 16. “Team test positivity rate and population positivity rate thresholds will be used to determine recommendations for continuing practice and competition.” Furthermore, continued practices and games will be determined by team and population positivity rates using a stoplight system. Population positivity rates will follow green (0-3.5%) and orange (3.5-7.5%) as the levels of which teams can continue football engagements, but red (>7.5%) will prompt teams to halt activities and follow the Big Ten's protocol. "Team must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days and reassess metrics until improved," the Big Ten stated.