COLUMBUS, Ohio--For what would be the first full season of Ryan Day's coaching career as the new Ohio State head coach, Day will have a challenge of ironing out what will be the look of the offensive line for the first game to protect the Buckeyes' new quarterback.

After losing four experienced players along the offensive front in junior Michael Jordan as well as seniors Isaiah Prince, Malcolm Pridgeon and Demetrius Knox, Day said that he will look for people to step up to try to fill the void left by those players and mentioned redshirt senior Brandon Bowen as someone with experience that could fill that void.

"On offense, you look at who we have coming back, guys have played, but we don't have a lot of guys that have a lot of starting experience," Day said. "Four guys in the front we lost, but Wyatt played a little bit down the stretch for us which was huge. Brandon Bowen is coming off that injury; he has experience. We do have some guys with experience, but solidifying up front is going to be really important for us."