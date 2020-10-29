BuckeyeGrove - Day says Nebraska deserved chance to play after Wisconsin cancellation

That led to the cancellation of the Badgers’ matchup with Nebraska, which is not set to be rescheduled.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin announced that it has suspended all team-activities for at least seven days as COVID-19 cases on the team, including starting quarterback Graham Mertz and head coach Paul Chryst , continued to rise.

“I’ve just been told a little bit about what was going on with Nebraska, and I thought based on the testing and what they had the opportunity to do, they should’ve had an opportunity to do that,” Day said.

It appears that respect hasn’t waned through the latest tumultuous scheduling conflict in the Big Ten amid COVID-19 concerns, as Day spoke out Thursday in support of Nebraska’s efforts to find a last-minute replacement for its canceled contest against Wisconsin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The mutual respect between Ohio State and Nebraska head coaches Ryan Day and Scott Frost was palpable both before and after their season-opening matchup this past Saturday, as Frost called the Buckeye program an ally to his own, and Day offered an apology for a late touchdown in the blowout.

In turn, the Cornhuskers sought out a new opponent in UT Chattanooga, an FCS program, but Nebraska announced in a statement Thursday that the Big Ten denied the request.

According to an ESPN report, all COVID-19 tests came back negative for UT Chattanooga players and staff on Wednesday.

“There’s a team in Lincoln that wanted an opportunity to play, and they’re not playing this week, and that’s just hard. It's hard to swallow,” Day said. “You look at your players and your coaches and all the sacrifices that have been made, and they don’t have a game this week. And they didn’t do anything wrong.”

Day also expressed sympathy for Chryst and the Badger program, which entered the week as the second-highest ranked Big Ten program behind Ohio State in the AP Poll, as the No. 9 team in the country.

“I feel really awful for Paul and his team and his staff and his players, it’s just such a contagious, crazy virus,” Day said. “Certainly our thoughts are with them, and also Nebraska.”

On his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan Thursday, Day said the Buckeyes will be tested for COVID-19 the morning of Saturday’s game on the road, which he called “terrifying,” given the paired down 74-player travel roster the program is allotted.

No nightmare scenario has afflicted Ohio State at present, but there’s no better example of how things can quickly go awry in the current climate than what we’re witnessing with the Wisconsin-Nebraska saga.

“Those are the things that we worry about at night, is just trying to make sure that we’re clean and doing our part,” Day said. “But even still, I thought Nebraska did everything they needed to do, and still they don’t have a game this week.”