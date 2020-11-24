COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Miscommunications on the back end of the Buckeye defense were evident early during Ohio State’s matchup with Indiana on Saturday.

On just the second snap of the game, Ohio State burned a timeout as linebacker Tuf Borland and safety Marcus Hooker couldn’t seem to agree on who was supposed to be lined up opposite of a Hoosier receiver split out wide right.

Fast forward a few hours later, and the Buckeye defense had given up nearly 500 yards passing and slew of 50-plus-yard plays as Indiana climbed its way back into a game in which it trailed by 28 at one point.

Head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Hooker, one of three new starters on the Buckeye secondary, has had good moments this year, but has also “been a little inconsistent.”

“Coach [Kerry] Coombs and he are gonna work on that this week, address some of the things that he needs to get better at,” Day said. “We’ll look at a bunch of different combinations this week to see what’s best in getting this thing fixed.”