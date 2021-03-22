BuckeyeGrove - Day says Harry Miller injured, Matt Jones could see time at center

Miller was widely expected to replace Josh Myers at center this season, as Miller served as Myers’ backup in the middle of the field as a freshman in 2019 before moving out to guard to fill the vacancy left by Jonah Jackson in 2020.

Day didn’t get into any further specifics about Miller’s injury, but that information alone creates questions about what the Buckeyes’ first unit offensive line will look like over the spring.

“Harry’s non-contact right now, and probably will be throughout spring,” Day said.

Junior-to-be Harry Miller , who started at left guard for most of the 2020 season, won’t be going full bore as spring practices ramp up at team facilities in Columbus, as Day said the former top 50 prospect is not healthy at present.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ’s policy on team injury information tends to be rather hush-hush, but the Buckeye coach did let slip some unfortunate news regarding a starting offensive lineman on Monday.

If Miller, who started one game at center in 2020 when Myers missed December’s Michigan State matchup with COVID-19, is not healthy for the time being, who might see the reps at center?

Day mentioned one potential candidate on Monday, stating that fourth-year offensive lineman Matt Jones could move over from his usual guard position to fill a void at center.

“One of the things for us at the O-line is flexibility. Somebody like Matt Jones being able to play center or guard,” Day said. “When Harry gets healthy, being able to play center or guard. Someone like Paris being able to play tackle or guard. The more flexibility that you have, the more option you’re gonna have."

Jones got the nod to start several games down the stretch for the Buckeyes last season, as COVID-19 issues caused a revolving door of sorts up front in certain positions for Ohio State.

When Miller slid to center against Michigan State, Jones filled his shoes at the guard position. When Miller missed the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Clemson due to COVID-19, Jones stepped in once again, and even with Miller back for the national championship game, Jones still got the start in the final game of the year.

Although we’ve heard no follow-up since, left tackle Thayer Munford told the media last week that Jones is dealing with matters in his personal life, but what those are or how they could impact his spring in Columbus remain unknown at present.

What is clear after multiple media appearances from Day as spring work gets underway at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, is that as far as the offensive line goes, coach Greg Studrawa and company are more concerned about getting the best players on the field, and will sort out exactly where they will eventually line up when the time comes.

“The idea is to find our best five offensive linemen, that’s it,” Day said. “If we can do that and get those guys on the field, that’s the ideal situation for us. Now how does that fit in terms of position specificity, that’s what it comes down to in terms of figuring that out over the spring.”