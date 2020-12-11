BuckeyeGrove - Day says Farrell, TEs 'playing at a really high level'

One of Ohio State’s most experienced position groups may also be one of its most underappreciated.

In five games this season, Buckeyes’ tight ends have caught just 13 total passes, including zero since the Rutgers game. They’re just not at the top of the target list in Ryan Day's offense.

That does not mean their work in every other area goes unnoticed.

“I think the tight ends are playing at a high level,” Day said on Thursday. “I think it was one of our most experienced groups coming back.”

Day has used a variety of looks out of the 12 personnel package (one running back, two tight ends) this season to help in both pass protection and run-blocking.

The tight ends’ influence and growth throughout the season is evident in multiple areas. As the unit took a larger and larger role in the run game, it went from a flat, uninspiring aspect of Ohio State’s offense to one of the most dynamic in the Big Ten.

When Justin Fields needed extra time to get out of the pocket and move around against Michigan State, the tight ends were there to make that happen.



Their impact on the ground is noticeable on nearly every big play.

“It gives those guys a little bit of confidence,” Day said of the tight ends’ role in the rushing attack. “When they’re blocking the way they are and making plays, that’s huge for those guys. They deserve a lot of credit for the success of the run game the past few weeks.”

The most experienced of the group is senior Luke Farrell, who has been a steady force on the offense for nearly three years.

Farrell was a major target through the air coming out of high school, but made the clean switch to a protection-heavy Ohio State offense as soon as he arrived in Columbus.



He has just three receptions this season, but what stands out to his head coach is everything else Farrell provides.