BuckeyeGrove - Day says Farrell, TEs 'playing at a really high level'

Day says Farrell, TEs 'playing at a really high level'
One of Ohio State’s most experienced position groups may also be one of its most underappreciated.
In five games this season, Buckeyes’ tight ends have caught just 13 total passes, including zero since the Rutgers game. They’re just not at the top of the target list in Ryan Day's offense.
That does not mean their work in every other area goes unnoticed.
“I think the tight ends are playing at a high level,” Day said on Thursday. “I think it was one of our most experienced groups coming back.”
Day has used a variety of looks out of the 12 personnel package (one running back, two tight ends) this season to help in both pass protection and run-blocking.
The tight ends’ influence and growth throughout the season is evident in multiple areas. As the unit took a larger and larger role in the run game, it went from a flat, uninspiring aspect of Ohio State’s offense to one of the most dynamic in the Big Ten.
When Justin Fields needed extra time to get out of the pocket and move around against Michigan State, the tight ends were there to make that happen.
Their impact on the ground is noticeable on nearly every big play.
“It gives those guys a little bit of confidence,” Day said of the tight ends’ role in the rushing attack. “When they’re blocking the way they are and making plays, that’s huge for those guys. They deserve a lot of credit for the success of the run game the past few weeks.”
The most experienced of the group is senior Luke Farrell, who has been a steady force on the offense for nearly three years.
Farrell was a major target through the air coming out of high school, but made the clean switch to a protection-heavy Ohio State offense as soon as he arrived in Columbus.
He has just three receptions this season, but what stands out to his head coach is everything else Farrell provides.
Day recalled a sequence of plays from the Michigan State game that define who the Perry, Ohio native is as a player.
“He played really good in the game last week,” Day said. “He was open on a route where protection broke down-- we didn’t quite get it to him, he was wide open for a touchdown in the corner. Nobody’s on him.”
Even after missing his chance at a fourth career touchdown, Farrell didn’t put his head down. He stayed on the field and made something happen immediately.
“And then the next play, he has to block the defensive end on really a tough leverage play, and blocks and strains just enough so that Justin can get the ball to Garrett for a touchdown,” Day recalled. “Nobody sees those type of things. That’s Luke Farrell.”
Farrell knew his touches would be slim this year playing next to Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jeremy Ruckert. He understands his role in this offense, doesn’t make mistakes, and capitalizes on every given chance.
On a team filled with playmakers and explosive athletes, players like Farrell and his fellow tight ends become even more important. They’re the steady hands who keep an offense churning when things go sideways.
According to his head coach, Farrell remains one of the most important sources of leadership on this Ohio State team.
“He’s played at a high level, he’s very unselfish, and he’s shown great leadership,” Day said.
The senior is one of just three players who have been named a champion in each of Ohio State's five games.
Eventually, the ball will find itself in the hands of Farrell and his fellow tight ends.
Day is sure of that.
“He’s playing really good football,” Day said. “And I think you’re gonna see-- he’s gonna get his catches, he’s gonna start getting his touches. He deserves that opportunity, and we’re gonna try to do that and help him out.”