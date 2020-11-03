COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Ohio State secondary was already light on depth given that three defensive backs stepped into first-time starting roles this season, but now, the cornerback position will be even more scarce.

Junior corner Cameron Brown went down clutching his lower leg in the second half of Ohio State’s against Penn State on Saturday, and Letterman Row reported Monday that Brown will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

Brown may not have been a starter for the Buckeyes, but head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that it’s an injury that Ohio State can ill afford given the state of affairs at the position.

“It’s very costly. Cam came with experience this season in a position that we couldn’t afford to lose anyone, so to lose Cam, it’s a significant hit,” Day said. “Obviously wish he gets a healthy procedure and healthy recovery, but I really feel bad for Cam and his family.”