Day says Cam Brown has blueprint to quick recovery from Achilles tear
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Up against what could be the best pass attack it has faced this season Saturday, the Ohio State secondary will be a question mark for the Buckeyes once again in their matchup with Indiana.
After two starting cornerbacks went pro following the end of last season, the position could ill afford to lose anymore, but that’s exactly what happened when junior Cameron Brown went down with a torn Achilles against Penn State.
However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Thursday that Brown’s surgery went well, and with the number of players currently on the roster that have defied the odds with quick recoveries from essentially the same injury, Brown has a positive outlook about the future.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news