COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Up against what could be the best pass attack it has faced this season Saturday, the Ohio State secondary will be a question mark for the Buckeyes once again in their matchup with Indiana.

After two starting cornerbacks went pro following the end of last season, the position could ill afford to lose anymore, but that’s exactly what happened when junior Cameron Brown went down with a torn Achilles against Penn State.

However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Thursday that Brown’s surgery went well, and with the number of players currently on the roster that have defied the odds with quick recoveries from essentially the same injury, Brown has a positive outlook about the future.