BuckeyeGrove - Day says Big Ten solution for false positives could come by end of week

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Due to an extensive history of time lost to injuries throughout his Ohio State tenure, it seemed particularly cruel that sixth-year linebacker Justin Hilliard was kept out of another game last weekend, but this time, due to a false positive COVID-19 test. The first-time team captain didn’t play in the season opener due to an undisclosed injury, and despite being healthy enough to play this past Saturday, preexisting Big Ten virus protocols precluded him from making his season debut. However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Thursday that the conference is working to fix the issue, as a COVID-free Hilliard was allowed to sit on the sideline with the team but not play on the field, and the problem could be solved as early as the end of the week. “It’s something that everybody had to agree upon in order to get the season started, so obviously not ideal or perfect, but I know they’re working on it to try to make it better,” Day said.

Before traveling to Happy Valley last week, Day said it was “pretty terrifying” knowing that the team would have to be tested for the virus the morning of the game, and with Illinois losing its quarterback prior to kickoff elsewhere in the Big Ten that day, the possibility of a last-minute scratch was made all too real. Hilliard was flagged for a positive antigen test, but resources were available for Hilliard to take a follow-up PCR test. The negative PCR confirmed that Hilliard’s earlier test had been a false positive, but was still barred from playing. “It was an agreement on the front end that everybody had to agree to,” Day said about the policy. Day said the logic from the conference is that the same resources for a quick follow-up test may not be available from one Big Ten school to the next, which could create an unfair advantage for teams with the necessary resources to prove a false positive. “The way that it was explained to me was that not every school and location has the opportunity to get that PCR in that short of a time, and so they want to make sure it was equal across the board, and I know it’s something that they’re looking at now to try to figure out if, in fact, they can get everybody that PCR to confirm whether it’s a positive or a negative, which would allow them to play,” Day said.