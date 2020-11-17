BuckeyeGrove - Day says 2019 Indiana game was outlier, not surprised by Hoosiers' success

Day says 2019 Indiana game was outlier, not surprised by Hoosiers' success
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Nothing seemed out of place about the way in which Ohio State throttled Indiana 51-10 in its own backyard last season, but suddenly, the Hoosiers might be the best team the Buckeyes will face until the postseason.
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day posited the theory that Indiana hasn’t made a miraculous turnaround since the two team’s most recent meeting, but that maybe the 2019 game simply was not indicative of the team overall.
“I’m not that surprised by this at all,” Day said. “You could see them getting better last year, they played really really well. Last year’s game, maybe was –– I don’t know –– maybe an outlier for them when you look at their body of work. It was early in the season, they kind of found their way as the season went on.”
Not only was the 41-point loss the worst of Indiana’s season, but head coach Tom Allen helped lead the Hoosiers to five wins in the next six games following the ill-fated contest with the Buckeyes, and two of their three wins to end the season were by seven points or less.
One of the biggest differences between this year’s matchup and the last, of course, is the presence of Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm.
Penix was injured ahead of the Ohio State game last season, but now healthy, Penix has made good on the promise he showed as a redshirt freshman and enters Saturday as the Big Ten’s lone 1,000-yard passer so far.
“He is a great player,” Buckeye safety Josh Proctor said Tuesday. “He has a strong arm and he has a really great receiving corps, so we know they’re gonna try to attack us downfield and they’re gonna challenge us this week, so we just have to be ready.”
It was the outstretched efforts of Penix on a two-point conversion from a QB run in overtime against Penn State that allowed the Hoosiers to pull out what was at that point a big upset, but the group has not looked back since.
Indiana has quietly gone 10-4 since the loss to Ohio State, including the 4-0 start to this year, and Day said if you were paying attention, the Hoosiers’ quick start might not have been so shocking.
“I think it depends on who you ask. I think if you ask Indiana, they’re not that surprised. I’m not that surprised,” Day said. “I think they have a really good scheme on both sides of the ball, they do a good job coaching, they’ve upgraded their personnel. In 2020, anything can happen, so you just don’t know.”
The Buckeyes got an extra few days to prepare for the Hoosiers due to the cancellation of the Maryland game this past weekend, but Day said Indiana owns a more important advantage in that its players got the game reps that have been increasingly harder to come by during this COVID-plagued season.
The stakes are certainly higher than most thought they’d be headed into Saturday’s matchup, but despite Indiana’s breakout success, it would still be quite the surprise if it could knock off the Buckeyes for the first time since 1988.