BuckeyeGrove - Day says 2019 Indiana game was outlier, not surprised by Hoosiers' success

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Nothing seemed out of place about the way in which Ohio State throttled Indiana 51-10 in its own backyard last season, but suddenly, the Hoosiers might be the best team the Buckeyes will face until the postseason. On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day posited the theory that Indiana hasn’t made a miraculous turnaround since the two team’s most recent meeting, but that maybe the 2019 game simply was not indicative of the team overall. “I’m not that surprised by this at all,” Day said. “You could see them getting better last year, they played really really well. Last year’s game, maybe was –– I don’t know –– maybe an outlier for them when you look at their body of work. It was early in the season, they kind of found their way as the season went on.”

Not only was the 41-point loss the worst of Indiana’s season, but head coach Tom Allen helped lead the Hoosiers to five wins in the next six games following the ill-fated contest with the Buckeyes, and two of their three wins to end the season were by seven points or less. One of the biggest differences between this year’s matchup and the last, of course, is the presence of Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm.

Penix was injured ahead of the Ohio State game last season, but now healthy, Penix has made good on the promise he showed as a redshirt freshman and enters Saturday as the Big Ten’s lone 1,000-yard passer so far. “He is a great player,” Buckeye safety Josh Proctor said Tuesday. “He has a strong arm and he has a really great receiving corps, so we know they’re gonna try to attack us downfield and they’re gonna challenge us this week, so we just have to be ready.”