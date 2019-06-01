Ryan Day’s contract with Ohio State is official now after the Ohio State Board of Trustees officially approved the five-year deal that was agreed upon when Day was named the permanent head coach of the Buckeyes after the retirement of Urban Meyer.

Day had spent the last five months (since being named head coach on January 2nd) working under an agreement that was in place and the BOT signing off on the deal was just a mere formality, but a necessary one for the new head coach.

Day’s deal is a five-year contract that pays him in the neighborhood of 4.5 million dollars per season and will run through the 2023 season if no extensions or reworks are put in place before the end of the deal.

There are plenty of clauses in the deal that will allow Day to earn much more than the stated dollar figure in the contract. Day’s deal has a base salary of 850-thousand dollars, but he makes an additional 1.25-million as part of equipment deals and a whopping 2.39-million for his media, promotional and public relations requirements in the deal. There is even a Coca-Cola appearance for 10-thousand in the deal as well.

The bonus structure will add a 50-thousand-dollar bonus if the Buckeyes win the Big Ten East and the number goes up to 100-thousand if the Buckeyes win the Big Ten. Ohio State has won the Big Ten the past two seasons and know the Big Ten Championship game quite well.

Of course, the goal these days is to get to the College Football Playoff and there are bonuses there as well. If the Buckeyes make it into the field of four teams, there is a 200-thousand-dollar bonus for doing that. Making it to the championship is good for 250-thousand and winning the national title is 350-thousand dollars.

Coach of the year awards have been hard to come by at Ohio State through the years but that is on the table as well with a 50-thousand-dollar bonus for winning the conference COY and 75-thousand for winning the National Coach of the Year award.

Other perks for being the Ohio State head coach include a 1,200-dollar stipend per month for an automobile as well as a university paid for membership to a golf course that will be mutually agreed upon. Day will be responsible for any personal charges on that front, however.

Jet time is also part of the deal as well, Day will get up to 50 hours per year for university business as well as 50 hours of personal time as well.

Finally, Day will also have access to 12 tickets for all Ohio State football home games with the option to buy up to 20 more and Day’s family will have suite access as well. Day will also have a pair of tickets for Ohio State men’s home basketball games as well.