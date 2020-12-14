BuckeyeGrove - Day responds to Fitzgerald’s Coach of the Year endorsement

“Ryan and his staff have done just an absolutely terrific job. I voted Ryan Coach of the Year on my Big Ten ballot, I think he’s just done an absolutely outstanding job,” Fitzgerald said.

Not only was Fitzgerald flowery in his recognition of Day and the Buckeye program, but he even went as far as to endorse the leader of his team’s upcoming opponent in the Big Ten Championship Game as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It’s not unusual for head coaches to exchange pleasantries in the media before a matchup between their football teams. In fact, it would probably be more surprising if they didn’t. But Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald went a step further with his praise of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on Sunday.

Day heard the comments from Fitzgerald and did not shy away from reciprocating the outspoken exhibition of respect on Monday.

During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s “Buckeye Roundtable” show, Day said he “can’t say enough” about the Northwestern coach.

“Just the class that he brings, I mean he’s somebody that the Big Ten can really be proud of. For him to say that, it’s pretty humbling,” Day said. “I’ve watched and had a lot of respect for him for a long, long time, and so it means a lot.”

Considering the program that Day inherited from former head coach Urban Meyer, his name might not be the favorite to win the conference’s top coaching honor, but Fitzgerald said his admiration for Day was taken to new heights during the tumultuous lead-up to the Big Ten season.

“It started in the offseason; we had a lot obviously that was on our plate as head coaches, and his leadership in the offseason and his commitment to working his tail off to get this season up and going –– I’ve always respected Ryan incredibly well, at the utmost level, and to see what he did all summer long was awesome,” Fitzgerald said.

Day stopped short of declaring that his own ballot was cast for the head coach of the Big Ten West division champion Wildcats, though.

Northwestern may have made quite a one-year turnaround from 3-9 to 6-1, but Day acknowledged that arguably the Big Ten’s biggest surprise this season should make the Coach of the Year discussion a two-man race.

“I would say Fitz should certainly get recognition for Coach of the Year. What he’s done this year is pretty tremendous,” Day said. “I think Tom Allen also deserves some credit and recognition for what he’s done this season, and I think both those guys have done an excellent job this year in a tough spot.”

The award’s winner will be announced on Thursday, but come Saturday afternoon, Day and the Buckeyes could end their conference run with head-to-head wins against both Allen’s Hoosiers and Fitzgerald’s Wildcats within a four-week span.