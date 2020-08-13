BuckeyeGrove - Day reflects on meeting with team, what could have been in 2020

This year began with promise for Ohio State. After coming one completion away from a potential national championship appearance last season, Ohio State entered the new season as a consensus top-two team in the nation. It was supposed to be year two with a Heisman finalist quarterback and a bright young coach with a veteran core full of leadership. This year was the Buckeyes’ chance to claim a second College Football Playoff title. Then came Tuesday afternoon, and the end to Ohio State's 2020 dream.

To our student-athletes:



We respect you.

We will always fight for you.

We will be back.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/0EEyI2eDM2 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 11, 2020

With the Big Ten pushing back football to the spring (at best), the questions began for Ohio State. But one stands out to Day: what could have been for this team? “As a player you work your whole life, and as a coach you work your whole life for an opportunity to coach a team like this,” head coach Ryan Day said. “This team is special. It’s special because it’s talented, it’s special because it has leadership, it’s special because of the character. It could have been a once-in-a-lifetime team.” Day and athletic director Gene Smith had the tall order of meeting with the team on Tuesday to share the news that it would not have a chance to win a championship- at least in 2020. “One of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had to have. Certainly the hardest meeting I’ve had,” Day said. “I mean, there are so many guys who put so much time into this program. That was just an awful meeting.” Smith did not fair much better, telling the team he felt like he had let them down. “I told them I failed them," Smith said on Big Ten Network. "And I feel I did. Because we weren't able to create the ultimate protocols for the game itself, where we could feel comfortable playing it.” While neither Day nor Smith actually “failed” this team, the circumstances surrounding the season certainly did. With confusion, player opt-outs, and overall chaos circling the Big Ten’s plans for any fall sports, this Ohio State team remained focused on playing football. Players, parents, and coaches voiced support for the university holding a safe season, all to no avail. The conference’s news hit everyone in the stomach, but the entire Ohio State program will live to battle another season. Day has made sure of it through the entire pandemic.

Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 10, 2020

“Our culture’s all built on fight. That’s the term- fight,” Day said. “And we gotta fight to stay strong. Can’t let the human element kick in. But you don’t just wake up the next morning and everything is fine. Not when you invested this much time and effort. It’s not fine. It’s devastating.” Day understood the reasoning behind the decision, and said he gave himself one chance to “throw a pity party” on Tuesday night. In the end, he knows being head football coach at Ohio State does not leave much room for pity. “Nothing about this is easy, but that’s what you signed up for. This is leadership, this is making sure that we provide leadership and direction. That’s what these guys want. And the other part is being transparent and real,” Day said. “I tried as hard as I can to make sure that we communicate during this time, provide some direction, and just let them know how much we love and care for them.” The head coach of the Buckeyes tried to turn the experience into a future positive for his players, encouraging them to use this as a reminder that life is not always great. “Although it’s hard, they’ll draw back upon this as a way to- as a reference point when things go bad in their life. We learn a lot of life lessons in football, and we’re going to have to learn how to work through this,” Day said. “And though we don’t understand it, we’re going to have to be strong, work through adversity and stick together. That’s what it’s about.” Being a leader is something Day takes pride in. He keeps a positive mindset and shares that with his Buckeye team. Above all else, Day loves the players he coaches. "I just know that being the head coach at Ohio State, there are a lot of things you have to work through. And the number one thing is to be a leader, and to take care of your players and show them some direction and how much you care for them,” Day said. No matter when, or if, football is played before next fall, the promise of this team will never be lost on its coach. “There was just something about this team that had ‘it,’” Day said. “They came back hungry after their last game on the field. They were determined, and this quarantine, this virus, was not going to get in their way.”

