COLUMBUS, Ohio--For any collegiate program in any sport, recruiting is an integral part in bringing in players to succeed the ones that will eventually leave through graduation, pro drafts, or whatever the next chapter of their life takes them.

For Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, he understands that recruiting is on another level, especially within the confines of college football. In the short time, that Day has been the full-time head coach of the Buckeyes, he has learned many things about how recruiting impacts on a big scope, but also how important your coaching staff is in bringing it all together.

With the the flux that the coaching staff has gone through with the departure of Urban Meyer and the arrival of Ryan Day, Day said he owes his staff in a non-stop process of building relationships with the families of recruits and giving them a glimpse of the work ethic and lifestyle that comes with being an Ohio State Buckeye, if they choose to enroll at the university.

"I think the recruiting part, that's such a huge day-in and day-out--that's just what it is," Day said. "You can't really--there is not as much Xs and Os, it's that kind of stuff. It's something that I knew, but maybe didn't appreciate enough is your staff and the trust you have in your staff to relay the message that you trying to relay to the team day-in and day-out. I think our coaching staff has done an unbelievable job of creating this toughness that we've been talking about. Toughness on the field, toughness mentality, toughness in bringing energy every day and being consistent.