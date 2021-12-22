Day prepares for 2023 recruiting class with NIL, transfer portal on mind
One week ago, Ryan Day wanted to celebrate his 2022 class.
But all the Ohio State head coach could think about were the things out of his control. Name, Image and Likeness, the transfer portal: both unknown entities changing the landscape of the sport in real time.
This is what keeps Day up at night.
“It’s part of the job. No one said it’s easy, but that’s what it is,” Day said. “I think one of the biggest challenges right now is the unknown. For a long time, you knew what the rules were. You knew what to expect. Right now, you feel like things are challenging on a daily basis.”
The recruiting aspect itself doesn’t change for Day, assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni or the Buckeyes as a whole. Ohio State still wants to recruit great people that will fit in the program, into the culture immediately and build from there.
But in the world of the portal, of players making money through NIL deals independent from the university, Day knows he has to recruit players that could play immediately while also developing in the way he wants them to.
“Somebody on our team can say they are coming and leave tomorrow too,” Day said. “This is just a start and a starting point. Shoot, we already had someone who was supposed to be in this class come and leave.
“It’s something we have to come and be able to adapt to and adjust to, try to do the best we can along the way to communicate and build those relationships. It’s certainly very, very new and moving very fast.”
Since Early Signing Day, Ohio State has been forced to adapt quickly.
As of Dec. 22, Ohio State has lost seven scholarship players to the transfer portal: cornerback Ryan Watts, quarterback Jack Miller III, who committed to Florida, quarterback Quinn Ewers, who committed to Texas, safety Craig Young, who committed to Kansas, linebacker Dallas Gant, defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young and linebacker K’Vaughan Pope.
Ohio State also lost one commit: 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks, who flipped to Texas at his signing day ceremony.
“For us here at Ohio State, it’s critically important to know that we look to bring in guys in high school and develop them at a high level, show them loyalty when they put work into the program and develop them to get on the field,” Day said. “I think it’s dangerous to live in the portal world. I don’t think it’s sustainable for the chemistry of the culture of your team to be doing that. If you do bring in someone, it has to be deliberate, to think it all the way through. It has to be the right fit at the right time.”
But it’s not only about the right fit.
It’s also about the benefits recruits are now getting once they enter a college program, something, Day said, he or the other coaches aren’t allowed to be involved with.
“It’s very complicated. For I think the sport itself, I think the concerning part is that the coaches can’t set that up. Ohio State is not allowed to set those type of deals up. That has to come from outside the university,” Day said. “Now, you are counting on and people are influencing these kids who are outside the university and, again, that’s concerning. Sometimes you can look at it and you can say to yourself ‘What, really, are the rules here other than the fact the coaches and the school can’t set up the deals?’
“That being said, Ohio State and our guys have benefited tremendously from NIL. There’s been a lot of opportunities for our guys and they have really capitalized on that. However, the understanding of something coming in on the front end is something we can’t be a part of. The integrity of this school and how we do things is going to be important for us, and it always has been.”
It’s these types of deals that junior defensive end Zach Harrison and other players are considering as he ponders his decision to either stay another season with the Buckeyes or enter the NFL Draft.
It’s the lack of control that’s bothering Day. He said the football program is doing everything in its power to provide the structures and the resources to make the deals happen, but that it is not allowed to set them up.
“There’s only so much we can do,” Day said. “That’s out of our hands and we’re not going to get into that because that’s not legal. That’s where I think it gets a little messy at times.”
When it comes to NIL and the portal, there is only so much that Day can do.
As the landscape continues to change, as the attention turns to 2023 from 2022, it’s something that’s not going away.
“You have to stay out in front of it the best you can,” Day said.