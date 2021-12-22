Day prepares for 2023 recruiting class with NIL, transfer portal on mind

One week ago, Ryan Day wanted to celebrate his 2022 class.

But all the Ohio State head coach could think about were the things out of his control. Name, Image and Likeness, the transfer portal: both unknown entities changing the landscape of the sport in real time.

This is what keeps Day up at night.

“It’s part of the job. No one said it’s easy, but that’s what it is,” Day said. “I think one of the biggest challenges right now is the unknown. For a long time, you knew what the rules were. You knew what to expect. Right now, you feel like things are challenging on a daily basis.”

The recruiting aspect itself doesn’t change for Day, assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni or the Buckeyes as a whole. Ohio State still wants to recruit great people that will fit in the program, into the culture immediately and build from there.

But in the world of the portal, of players making money through NIL deals independent from the university, Day knows he has to recruit players that could play immediately while also developing in the way he wants them to.

“Somebody on our team can say they are coming and leave tomorrow too,” Day said. “This is just a start and a starting point. Shoot, we already had someone who was supposed to be in this class come and leave.

“It’s something we have to come and be able to adapt to and adjust to, try to do the best we can along the way to communicate and build those relationships. It’s certainly very, very new and moving very fast.”

Since Early Signing Day, Ohio State has been forced to adapt quickly.

As of Dec. 22, Ohio State has lost seven scholarship players to the transfer portal: cornerback Ryan Watts, quarterback Jack Miller III, who committed to Florida, quarterback Quinn Ewers, who committed to Texas, safety Craig Young, who committed to Kansas, linebacker Dallas Gant, defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young and linebacker K’Vaughan Pope.

Ohio State also lost one commit: 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks, who flipped to Texas at his signing day ceremony.



