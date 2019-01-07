The Buckeyes are making a lot of waves in the coaching ranks as they have named San Francisco 49ers coach Jeff Hafley Co-Defensive Coordinator. The 39-year-old coach has spent most of his career in the NFL and most recently has served as the defensive backs coach with the Niners after stops with the Browns and Bucs.

There are some ties to the college game however as Hafley has served on the staffs at Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Albany before making the leap to the NFL.

Ryan Day and Hafley served on the same Niners staff in 2016, and that must be where the connection was made. Chip Kelly would have been the head coach of the team at that point.

“Jeff is a rising star and highly regarded as one of the best secondary coaches in the country," Day said by way of press release. "His NFL knowledge coaching the secondary is only going to enhance and improve what has become a marquee area for the Buckeyes. Greg is a terrific coach. His experience as a coordinator and his knowledge of the Big Ten is extremely important to me."

Hafley does have ties to former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano however as he served on the Bucs staff in 2012 and 2013 under Schiano.

The question has been brought up if Hafley understands recruiting after being out of the college game for so long but during his time with Albany, he did serve as the recruiting coordinator and that should bode well as Day looks to get active recruiters on the road to keep the Buckeyes deep in top talent.

This is a new name to many who follow college coaching circles and people are scrambling to learn more about Hafley’s philosophies in coaching. We will have more on this hire as more becomes made available.