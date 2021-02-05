BuckeyeGrove - Day opens up about the NCAA Transfer Portal, future of Ohio State football

"And, and so a lot of people asked me early on when I took the job, you know, what if you don't fill those expectations, and my answer was, 'What if I do?' And that's just the way that you have to look at it."

"I think it's just you know, even that first year, you walk down the hallway, look on the walls and see Woody Hayes and Earle Bruce, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer and then you see a picture of yourself and you just kind of like shake your head, like, 'Oh, boy, I got big shoes to fill here,'" Day told Farrell. "And then the expectations that are here, like you mentioned before, I mean, the expectations couldn't be any higher.

Day's overall record at Ohio State is 23-2, he has guided them to back-to-back College Football Playoffs, and just led his program to their first national championship appearance since 2015.

It was not easy to follow in the footsteps of Urban Meyer, who is one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. So far, however, Day has kept Ohio State not only relevant, but is putting them in a position year in and year out to dominate on the field and also the recruiting trail.

In an article published earlier today, we dove into the portion of this interview that addressed Ohio State's 2021 class. Day is excited about the group of prospects his program signed, which checks in as the No. 2 overall class on Rivals.

Just a year ago, the Buckeyes signed the fifth-ranked class in the nation, so they're definitely trending in an upward direction when it comes to recruiting. Day credited Meyer for the knowledge he absorbed from him and the success the program has had on the trail under his regime.

"I certainly learned a lot from from Coach Meyer over the years and recruiting, he does an unbelievable job just about staying in contact and communication and all that," Day said. "I think one of the important things is, as we head into the the one-time transfer rule, name, image and likeness... there's just a lot of things that are coming in, down the road, is that not only, it's not about selling the school, to me, it's about talking about what the school is and why we think it's a great fit.

"But then allowing them to choose Ohio State, because it's one thing to sign a class, it's going to be another thing to keep a class and get them on the field and develop them. And I think that's going to be critically important. So, so much of the guys that we're identifying now have got to be a culture fit for what we do."

That previous response included Day alluding to the impact of the transfer portal and how that changes recruiting to an extent.

On top of pursuing players at the high school level, coaches are now having to place even more of an emphasis on potential transfer targets and recruiting college players as well. Also, more importantly, is being as truthful and honest with prospects during the recruiting process.

"What it's forcing teams and programs and coaches to do is just to be as transparent as you can, treat kids the right way, and make sure that you're not just selling them a load of goods," Day said of the portal. "And that when they get there, it's not a whole different deal. And that's something I'm proud of. We've been on the front end of that the last... since I can remember here at Ohio State is, you know, we're very straightforward.

"It's not easy when you get here, but at least you know, in the recruiting process, this is what it's going to be. And guys come in to compete, but they're going to get well taken care of when they're here."

With how well Ohio State does on the gridiron, top recruits across the nation are lining up to make the move to Columbus to compete for and win championships. As a result, some players will not be able to get playing time because of the talent the program is accumulating.

Day reemphasized the importance of him and his staff being as truthful with their targets as they possibly can.

"We try to be honest with them in the recruiting and tell him, 'Listen, when you get here, not everything's going to be great. It's not all going to be perfect, some days are going to be better than others," Day said. "And what you think in your mind, your recruiting process is going to be, or what your college career is going to be, it's probably going to be another way.'It's just the way life works.

"If it does, great, but you have to have a plan for when it doesn't. And so try to have those conversations on the front end, so that there's no surprises and when tough moments come up, they're able to handle them. And so those are all the things we talked about."