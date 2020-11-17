BuckeyeGrove - Day on journey to Ohio State: 'It’s a blessing to be here every day.'

Ryan Day has done nearly everything over the course of his 18-year coaching career.

From the University of New Hampshire to Florida to the San Francisco 49ers and now Ohio State, Day has held six different coaching positions on seven different teams. He has worked his way up from a graduate assistant to the head coach in Columbus, with a brief stop in the NFL.

The New Hampshire native has picked up new things at every stop on his journey.

“I was only in the NFL for two years, and the rest of the time it was college. So it was more a learning experience for me, you know, I’ve always been in college other than those two years,” Day said on Tuesday. “But everywhere you go you learn more. You learn something new.”

When Day first arrived at Ohio State in 2017, he was fresh off of two seasons working as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL. Though his time in the NFL was brief, it was clear from the beginning in Columbus that Day had a special talent for developing quarterbacks.

In Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields, Day has helped develop and coach two of the best quarterbacks in program history. The head coach said his time in the professional ranks helped develop that quarterback wisdom.

“Being exposed for two years allowed me great opportunities to see what that was like, to learn about the pro passing game, learn about developing quarterbacks,” Day said. “Just see what that side of it is like.”