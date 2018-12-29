LOS ANGELES-- From the moment that Dwayne Haskins stepped on the field and delivered a victory in place for the injured J.T. Barrett last year against Michigan gave a glimpse that this season could be special from the redshirt sophomore from Potomac, Maryland. However, no one could've imagined the Ohio State and Big Ten record-breaking season that he has had through just 13 starts.

With the Rose Bowl against the Washington Huskies still ahead of him, Haskins numbers reach to 47 touchdown passes, eight interceptions with 4580 yards passing, completing just above 70 percent of his passes.

One person that has been closer to Haskins than anyone through this season was the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks' coach and future head coach Ryan Day and he said that throughout the season, Haskins has improved on many things, but his leadership and maturity stand out to Day.

"There's a lot and I'd say the thing I'm most proud of is his leadership, just the way that he's handled himself, the way he walks and talks, that's come a long way," Day said. "One of the number one jobs of a quarterback is to lead the 10 men that are on the field with you. I think he's taken great strides that way. He's taken more ownership with the offense. He's put the work in to understand the defensive structures week in, week out."