BuckeyeGrove - Day on cornerbacks: Burke shows out early, big spring for sophomores

There may be no Ohio State position group facing more pressure this spring than the Buckeye cornerbacks.

After an up-and-down 2020 in which Ryan Day’s secondary was picked apart on multiple occasions, All-American Shaun Wade officially declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Sevyn Banks as the lone returning outside corner to receive consistent playing time last fall.

Marcus Williamson is back to shoulder the load in the slot and Cam Brown is inching his way towards a return from a season-ending Achilles injury, but massive question marks remain on the outside for a unit that allowed the most passing yards per game in the Big Ten last fall.

“[Secondary Coach] Matt Barnes has jumped into this thing with two feet, and he’s got a lot of help over there now,” Day said Monday of the status of the cornerback room. “I feel really good about what we have going on with the staff, really excited about what I’ve seen so far back there.”

Beyond Banks and Brown, Day said the outside cover depth is wide open as spring practice begins, naming a number of returning players with chances to secure snaps in the fall.

“That corner position, Sevyn and Cam will be coming back, but to me, it’s a big spring for Lejond Cavazos and Ryan Watts,” Day said “These are two guys, now, who have been in the program, and this is gonna be a big spring for them.



“They gotta really step up. They’re gonna have a great opportunity to compete, so they’re gonna have to stay healthy and perform.”