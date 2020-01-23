The Ohio State coaching staff has been pounding the pavement this week, mostly focusing on getting a head start on the 2021 and 2022 classes. On Wednesday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day stopped by Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin High School to offer class of 2022 running back Nicholas Singleton.

The Keystone State super sophomore rushed for nearly 1,700 yards and 32 touchdowns this past fall and already holds nearly 20 scholarship offers. Knowing that it was Day who came through the school to offer made it a little extra special for Singleton.

"(Wednesday) coach Day came into the school and offered me," Singleton recalled. "That meant a lot to me that it was the head coach coming to my school, definitely feeling blessed about that."

Ohio State's run of success, not only at the running back position but across the board, is something that has caught Singleton's attention early on.

"They're always a good team," he said. "I've been watching some of their players like Justin Fields, Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, and Ezekiel Elliott came out of there and is playing for the Dallas Cowboys. So I know they always have good running backs and good players and they are Big Ten Champs almost every year."

Singleton camped with Ohio State back in June and was closely monitored by the coaching staff this fall. With an offer now in hand, Singleton has already setup his second visit to Columbus and a third is also a good possibility as well.

"We already figured it out that we're going to the Spring Game," Singleton explained. "It's possible that I'll be going to a camp too, just to meet with the running backs coach and let him work with me."

Singleton anticipates future visits to Penn State for its spring game as well as N.C. State and possibly Syracuse. In the mean time, his next trip on the schedule is to Ann Arbor to visit the University of Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have not yet offered Singleton a scholarship but that could very well change this weekend.

"Saturday I'm going to Michigan for a Junior Day," he explained. "I'm looking forward to meeting (Jim Harbaugh) and the running backs coach and hopefully I'll get to see the facilities and everything. I'm just looking forward to starting to build a relationship with them."

Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia are also among Singleton's early offers.