COLUMBUS, Ohio--As we approach the end of the spring practice and the spring game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has said that he searching for veteran impact players to emerge and take the next step in their game, even if they were role players that showed flashes in games this past year.

However, it isn't just about establishing those impact players, it is also making sure at a moments notice and that if a starter goes down to injury that those depth players could step in and the production won't fall too far down to someone struggling to fill their shoes.

Day said that a focus in the spring, summer and into the fall camp and preseason is making sure depth is a sizable presence on the team and that means getting the starters healthy and ready for the season, but also means preparing for depth players to see more time on the field and keeping the veterans fresh moving into the crunch time of a critical game.



"I think it's going to keep going into the preseason and we want to get everybody healthy and let those guys play," Day said. "We are going to play a lot of depth, too. That's something that we believe in. It's something that whether as an offense or defense, the more depth you have, the better and let those guys play."