COLUMBUS, Ohio--After a successful season for the Ohio State Buckeyes with just one blemish and Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships, change is in full effect with the coming and going of players, coaches and previous schemes.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day before his first full season as the head man following up the legendary Urban Meyer is looking at the offense and defense and noticing changes, not just with the defense amidst of all the changes, but with both personnel groupings as well.

Day said they are still working out the kinks of a new defense as well as trying to find a groove on offense with plenty of new faces and this early in the process, it is encouraging to see the development that the coaches and not just the players are showing in a time of development.

"The installation of the defense has been solid and I think that we are about where we thought we'd be there," Day said. "Still working on fundamentals, still working on the calls and communicating on defense. I think that's one of the things that just being out there on the field, we just got to do a better job of communicating and talking to each other and having confidence. They've been putting it on the field, they've been working hard in the classroom on defense. They've been making a lot of plays, creating turnovers, which is good. On offense, we've been explosive, more consistent overall."