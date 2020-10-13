BuckeyeGrove - Day is 'unbelievably valuable' for QBs

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has held his position for two years, but he's been working with quarterbacks for the last seven on paper and likely long before then.

Day was a three-year starting quarterback at New Hampshire under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He ranks fourth in career passing yards (7,670) and holds the record for most pass attempts in a single game (65; done Nov. 4, 2000).

Since taking the helm at Ohio State officially after the Rose Bowl on Jan 1, 2019, Day has aimed to change the narrative about Buckeye quarterbacks.

“I took it as a personal challenge to have that quarterback room be in the Heisman conversation year in and year out,” Day said. “Certainly a challenge to get guys drafted in the first round. I think it’s a very, very exciting time to be part of the passing game.”

The experience and knowledge that Day has when it comes to developing quarterbacks has been on display in recent years.

J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins are two recent starters at Ohio State who worked under Day's watch since he joined the Buckeyes in 2017. Barrett holds the Ohio State career passing yards record (9,434) and Big Ten record for career passing touchdowns (94), while Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Current Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will likely get added to those aforementioned names if and when he declares for the NFL draft. Meanwhile, Fields is capitalizing on what Day has to offer in order to prepare, especially given his coach spent the 2015 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers as their quarterbacks coach.

“He’s a guy that’s been there before, he knows what they’re looking for and how that system works," Fields said. "Me just being by him and learning from him daily I think will make me the best football player I need to be at the end of the day.”

With one season as starting quarterback under his belt, Fields has a taste of what it is like to be successful. He spoke highly about what he learned from Day in 2019, including claiming where Day stands among other coaches.

“I think coach Day is the best quarterbacks coach in the country. I might be biased but that’s truly coming from me, he’s second to none," Fields said. “I don’t think it’s really too much as what school you go to get drafted, I feel like it’s the coaching and what situation you’re put in."

Ohio State first-year quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis compared the current offensive system to "an NFL passing-game type system," and shared similar praise with Fields in regards to Day.

“He and I are both in agreeance that coach Day is arguably one of the best quarterbacks coaches in the United States of America," Dennis said. "What he does with the offense is unbelievable, how he takes care of his quarterbacks is unbelievable.

"Ultimately when you have a play caller who is also the head coach and also has a quarterback background, that’s unbelievably valuable for a quarterback.”

Day doesn't want to take too much of the credit for how well recent Buckeyes quarterbacks have developed.