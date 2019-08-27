COLUMBUS, Ohio – Heading into game one, Ryan Day and the coaching staff are focused on keeping Justin Fields out of harm’s way, but they are not going to let caution affect their ability to execute successfully.

While most Ohio State fans are imagining a game where Fields is safely resting on the sideline in the fourth quarter, Day is preparing his players to execute at a high level in crunch time.

In order to fully utilize a player like Fields, Ohio State will have to allow him to make plays with his legs on a regular basis. There is a fine line, however, between clipping the young quarterback’s wings and exposing him to unnecessary punishment.

Heading into the Florida Atlantic game, there is an outside expectation that Fields will be able to rest in garbage time.

The Buckeyes are preparing for a four-quarter bout, however, and Ryan Day said that is the proper approach to any opponent.

“I think you have to go into a game expecting to go win the game in the fourth quarter,” Day said. “You have to go into games thinking that way.”

Day does not want his team to become complacent and underestimate an opponent, so he does not want to look ahead to a scenario where he may have to decide when to sit down starters, such as Fields.

As of right now, Day’s focus is on winning the game against FAU.

“If you start getting ahead of yourselves down the road - these guys are good,” Day said. “They're well-coached and we have to make sure we're ready to win the game in the fourth quarter. If you go down a different road you go down a bad path.”