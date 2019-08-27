Day is focused on winning rather than being cautious with Fields
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Heading into game one, Ryan Day and the coaching staff are focused on keeping Justin Fields out of harm’s way, but they are not going to let caution affect their ability to execute successfully.
While most Ohio State fans are imagining a game where Fields is safely resting on the sideline in the fourth quarter, Day is preparing his players to execute at a high level in crunch time.
In order to fully utilize a player like Fields, Ohio State will have to allow him to make plays with his legs on a regular basis. There is a fine line, however, between clipping the young quarterback’s wings and exposing him to unnecessary punishment.
Heading into the Florida Atlantic game, there is an outside expectation that Fields will be able to rest in garbage time.
The Buckeyes are preparing for a four-quarter bout, however, and Ryan Day said that is the proper approach to any opponent.
“I think you have to go into a game expecting to go win the game in the fourth quarter,” Day said. “You have to go into games thinking that way.”
Day does not want his team to become complacent and underestimate an opponent, so he does not want to look ahead to a scenario where he may have to decide when to sit down starters, such as Fields.
As of right now, Day’s focus is on winning the game against FAU.
“If you start getting ahead of yourselves down the road - these guys are good,” Day said. “They're well-coached and we have to make sure we're ready to win the game in the fourth quarter. If you go down a different road you go down a bad path.”
The message that Day is preaching to his team is one of complete focus on the task at hand.
When it comes to the protection of Fields, he wants the quarterback to play smart, but he is counting on everyone to do their job and execute properly in order to keep the quarterback upright.
It is clear that Day is focused on the wellbeing of Fields, but the coach does not want to approach a game with the mindset of holding punches.
“That being said, he's got to go play the game,” Day said on the approach with Fields. “We can't be walking on eggshells. We can't go into a game worrying about people getting hurt. Our guys have to do a good job protection wise.”
Day did say that the schemes and game plan implemented each week will put Fields in the best position to succeed without taking risks.
The ultimate focus, however, is to win the game.
“I think the schemes we imply each week are taking that into consideration, though,” Day said on Fields’s wellbeing. “We're not going to put somebody out there and put them in harm's way when we don't need to. But at the same time we've got to go win games. That means whatever it takes."
As a game unfolds, Day will certainly make decisions based on the situation in front of him. The coach will adjust to what is thrown at him, and the choices he makes will be made in the best interest of the team.
“So as the game changes and whatever happens within the game, we try to make the best decision moving forward because it's a long season,” Day said.