The parking lot may not have been littered with fans’ cars and tailgaters, but with silver helmets streaking about and footballs flying through the air on a brisk morning at the Horseshoe, it almost felt like a regular fall Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team were at Ohio Stadium in hopes of finding some normalcy themselves, as well as adjusting to the new normal that will come with a season opening game played with empty stands in 18 days.

Finally suited up in full equipment and allowed to make contact, Day called Saturday’s practice “Preseason Game No. 1” on 97.1 The Fan Monday, and provided insights about the team’s progress heading into the start of an unconventional season.

“It was good to get to the stadium. It was good to feel what it’s gonna be like. We put in some of the crowd noise and played some music and talked to the guys about –– that they’re gonna have to handle a new environment,” Day said.